Google Is Closing Its Google Glass Stores --  Here's What They Looked Like On The Inside

Google is closing all its Basecamp stores, the physical retail shops where it sold Google Glass, according to 9to5Google.
According to this post on Google+ from a Google Glass developer, the company no longer needs the stores because so many people are buying the smart glasses online.
But the move also comes after several rounds of not-great news for Google Glass. Some major developers — like Twitter — have stopped supporting their apps on Google Glass.
Reuters reported recently that several companies that adopted Google Glass early on have lost interest in the device.
There were only four places in the world where people could buy Google Glass in a Basecamp store: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and London. We took a trip to the London one.
To get to the store, you walk through this lighted tunnel out of the King's Cross tube station. It changes colours. It's very cool.
Here's the store -- the Google logo is nowhere to be seen. It's near the University of the Arts Central St. Martins, a very trendy district.
The shop is a stylish 'raw' space, where you can see the vents hanging from the ceiling. The staff members were all wearing Glass.
Google is selling different sets of frames for Glass, from designers like Ray-Ban and Diane von Furstenberg.
Mostly, Google is positioning its stores as a shopping/fashion experience rather than as a tech experience.
Glass costs £1,000, and the battery lasts about a day, or one hour under heavy use (like recording video or taking turn-by-turn directions).
This was amazing: A translation app in Glass magically changes foreign words to English, and vice versa, as you look at them, superimposing the translation on top of the sign you're looking at. Truly impressive.
One problem: If you already wear glasses, you'll need to get prescription Google Glass. I had to try them on over my regular glasses -- not a good look!
This is what they look like on someone more stylish than me. (Notice the security guard near the door who prevents too many people without appointments from coming into the store!)
