Google Is Closing Its Google Glass Stores --  Here's What They Looked Like On The Inside

Jim Edwards You have to walk through this tunnel at King’s Cross to get to the Google store.

Google is closing all its Basecamp stores, the physical retail shops where it sold Google Glass, according to 9to5Google.

According to this post on Google+ from a Google Glass developer, the company no longer needs the stores because so many people are buying the smart glasses online.

But the move also comes after several rounds of not-great news for Google Glass. Some major developers — like Twitter — have stopped supporting their apps on Google Glass.

Reuters reported recently that several companies that adopted Google Glass early on have lost interest in the device.

There were only four places in the world where people could buy Google Glass in a Basecamp store: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and London. We took a trip to the London one.

