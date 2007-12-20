Google Closes to Within 5 Million Uniques of Yahoo

Henry Blodget

Comscore released its U.S. site rankings for November. Already No. 1 by far in every conceivable metric except uniques, Google continues to close that final gap. It’s now within 4.5 million uniques of Yahoo…and counting.

comScore Top 50 Properties (U.S.), November 2007<br />Total U.S. - Home, Work and University Locations<br />Unique Visitors (000s) <br />Source: comScore Media Metrix<br /><br />                              Unique                                <br />    Rank     Property        Visitors           <br />                               (000)                                  <br />         <br />          Total Audience      182,362<br /><br />     1    Yahoo! Sites        136,180      <br />     2    Google Sites        131,538

