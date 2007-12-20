Google Closes to Within 5 Million Uniques of Yahoo

Comscore released its U.S. site rankings for November. Already No. 1 by far in every conceivable metric except uniques, Google continues to close that final gap. It’s now within 4.5 million uniques of Yahoo…and counting.

comScore Top 50 Properties (U.S.), November 2007<br />Total U.S. - Home, Work and University Locations<br />Unique Visitors (000s) <br />Source: comScore Media Metrix<br /><br /> Unique <br /> Rank Property Visitors <br /> (000) <br /> <br /> Total Audience 182,362<br /><br /> 1 Yahoo! Sites 136,180 <br /> 2 Google Sites 131,538

