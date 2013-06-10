Report: Google Is Close To Buying Mapping Startup Waze For $1.3 Billion

Noam Bardin, Waze CEO.

Google is close to finalising a deal to acquire mapping company Waze for $1.3 billion, according to a report by Israeli publication Globes. We first got word of the news on TNW.



Waze is a popular mapping app for smartphones and tablets that relies on user-submitted data for locations of venues. The company is based in Israel, and Globes reports Google and Waze are still working out whether or not the Waze team will be able to stay there.

Over the last several months, it’s been reported that Apple, Google, and Facebook were all interested in buying Waze for around $1 billion. Facebook was the latest company reportedly in deep talks to buy Waze, but according to AllThingsD, the deal didn’t go through.

