Google's New Classroom App Lets Kids Turn In Homework With Their Phones

Google has a new app called Classroom, and it allows students to turn in homework assignments using their phones.

Classroom could actually be helpful for teachers because it connects to the teacher-centric Classroom for Desktop app, which allows teachers to archive and see a list of submitted assignments.

The beauty of Classroom is that it allows students to turn in their homework in a variety of ways. Running late to class? Just snap a picture of your assignment and your teacher will get a copy instantly, regardless if you’re in the classroom or not.

Classroom also connects to Google Drive and other content creating apps, which makes it easy for students to attach PDFs, upload artwork, and submit an essay they wrote in a Google Doc.

Teachers are able to instantly copy and distribute Google Docs to students, which will likely be handy during syllabus week or for handing out new assignments, and since Classroom automatically caches each assignment, teachers can grade papers even if they’re away from the internet.

Classroom will also help teachers stay organised, with the app creating new folders for each assignment along with folders for each student. If a student hasn’t turned in an assignment yet, Classroom makes it easy for a teacher to see that. They can even distribute grades in real-time.

For now, Google is only giving teachers and students that are part of its Google for Education program access to Classroom, but you can read more about the app here.

(via Engadget)

