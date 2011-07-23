Google+ Claims Its First Victim: Group Messaging App Grouped{In}

Photo: AP

Startup Appconomy has decided to stop marketing its Grouped{In} app, in part because it’s too hard to compete with Google+.Consultant and author Shel Israel posted the news on his blog a few days ago, and it was reported by AllThingsD earlier this afternoon.



Israel says that the app will continue to exist, but Appconomy won’t actively market it to the social networking space. Instead, the company is focusing on turning it into a social networking platform for China.

Appconomy has had a tough time: cofounder Brian Magierski was ripped to shreds earlier this year when he presented Grouped{in} to a panel of judges at the Launch conference.

One panelist wondered how the company could survive by appealing to the steadily diminishing number of people who AREN’T on Facebook. The apparent answer: that’s a job for another giant like Google, not a startup.

Update: Magierski reached out to let us know that Appconomy is not discontinuing development of Grouped{In}, but is only ceasing active marketing in the United States. On the contrary, “We are increasing development in this important platform and expanding our development team to do so.”

