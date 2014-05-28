Google Chromecast Has Finally Reached Australia

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google Chromecast has finally made it to Australia.

The device, which has been available in the US since July 24, 2013, makes it easy to watch online video, or anything from the web, on your home TV screen.

It plugs into your TV’s HDMI port. Once connected to WiFi, you can cast videos and more from your smartphone, tablet or laptop to your TV.

Quickflix says it expects to be one of the first subscription movie and TV streaming services to be available on Chromecast in Australia.

And it says it will be unveiling new enabled Android and iOS apps to make the most of Google Chromecast.

Stephen Langsford, Quickflix founder and CEO, says he’s had a demonstration of streaming to Chromecast in Quickflix’s labs.

“The moment we heard about this device we knew we had to be on it,” he says.

You can see some of the apps available for Chromecasthere.

In Australia, Dick Smith will be selling Chromecast for $49.

