Google Is Offering Three Months Of Free Unlimited Music To Celebrate One Year Of Chromecast

Happy first birthday, Chromecast!

Google released its $US35 TV streaming dongle about one year ago, and to celebrate, the company is giving users a free, 90-day subscription to All Access Music, its unlimited streaming service that usually costs $US9.99 a month.

Chromecast, which plugs into your TV and sucks in content from your phone, tablet, or PC, is the cheapest option in the crowded streaming space, which also includes Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Here’s a look at how the device fared over its first year:

Google has sold “millions” of devices and users have made more than 400 million casts

There are now hundreds of apps for Chromecast like HBO GO, ESPN, Songza, and more

More than 6,000 developers are actively working on more than 10,000 Google Cast apps across Android, iOS and Chrome

Chromecasts are now sold in 20 countries including the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Australia, Ireland, and Brazil

Business Insider Intelligence forecasts Chromecast will sell 4 million devices in 2014:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.