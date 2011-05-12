We'll Call It Now: Google's New Chromebooks Are Dead On Arrival

Photo: Samsung

At Google’s Chrome keynote today, the company announced new features for its Chrome OS.They aren’t exactly groundbreaking.



In fact, it all feels a bit outdated. Why make a big deal out of a notebook that can do the same things computers have been doing for decades?

Here’s what’s new:

You can now plug in a digital camera and upload photos and send them to Picasa.

Google apps like Gmail and Calendar are available offline.

And, of course, there’s a new Angry Birds app. (Plus several other new ones in the new global Chrome OS store.)

Google also announced that Chromebooks will be manufactured by Samsung and Acer. They start at $399 for the cheapest one, which seems expensive considering you’re only getting a web-based OS.

Samsung’s Series 5 Chromebook will start at $429 for a Wi-Fi version, and $499 for a Wi-Fi plus 3G model with service from Verizon.

All in all, the Chromebooks feel like too little, too late.

Don’t Miss: 10 HUGE Questions We Have About Android’s Next Big Update

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.