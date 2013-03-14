Take A Tour Of Google's New Laptop, The Chromebook Pixel

Steve Kovach
Google Chromebook Pixel

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Google’s first laptop, the Chromebook Pixel, is an impressive device. It runs Chrome OS, a desktop operating system based on the Chrome Web browser. Unlike traditional laptops, Chrome OS makes you perform most tasks on the Web.

You can read our full review of the Chromebook Pixel here. It’s a really good!

Now check out some photos of the Pixel in the gallery below.

Google Chromebook Pixel has a gorgeous high-resolution touchscreen. It's actually sharper than the Retina display on the MacBook Pro.

And the hardware itself is gorgeous.

Chromebook branding. This is Google's first time making its own computer.

USB ports, headphone jack, and screen output on the side.

And here's the SD card reader. You can also see the slot for the LTE SIM card on the side. The Chromebook Pixel lets you connect to 4G LTE networks.

Even the hinge is pretty.

It's easy to open too. The hinge is balanced perfectly so you can open the lid with one finger.

The light on the back of the lid changes colours. It doesn't really serve a purpose, but it does look really cool.

The trackpad is incredibly accurate and has the right amount of sensitivity.

You can also access your full menu of apps.

You can get apps from Google's Chrome Store.

You can store downloaded files locally on your computer, but you also get a free TB of online storage through Google Drive when you buy a Pixel.

