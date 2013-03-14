Take A Tour Of Google's New Laptop, The Chromebook Pixel

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider
Google’s first laptop, the Chromebook Pixel, is an impressive device. It runs Chrome OS, a desktop operating system based on the Chrome Web browser. Unlike traditional laptops, Chrome OS makes you perform most tasks on the Web.
You can read our full review of the Chromebook Pixel here. It’s a really good!
Now check out some photos of the Pixel in the gallery below.
Google Chromebook Pixel has a gorgeous high-resolution touchscreen. It's actually sharper than the Retina display on the MacBook Pro.
And here's the SD card reader. You can also see the slot for the LTE SIM card on the side. The Chromebook Pixel lets you connect to 4G LTE networks.
The light on the back of the lid changes colours. It doesn't really serve a purpose, but it does look really cool.
You can store downloaded files locally on your computer, but you also get a free TB of online storage through Google Drive when you buy a Pixel.
