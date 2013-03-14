Take A Tour Of Google's New Laptop, The Chromebook Pixel

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Google’s first laptop, the Chromebook Pixel, is an impressive device. It runs Chrome OS, a desktop operating system based on the Chrome Web browser. Unlike traditional laptops, Chrome OS makes you perform most tasks on the Web.



You can read our full review of the Chromebook Pixel here. It’s a really good!

Now check out some photos of the Pixel in the gallery below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.