Google may be working on a new version of its gorgeous $1,300 laptop

Google may be working on a new version of the Chromebook Pixel, according to a recent report from blog Omg! Chrome! spotted by 9to5Google.

The blog claims to have spotted evidence that a new Chromebook Pixel is in development within Google’s bug tracker for Chrome.

The bug report, which was reportedly submitted by a Google employee, makes references to an unreleased development board codenamed “Samus,” which is believed to belong to the next-generation Pixel. Google’s current Chromebook Pixel was nicknamed “Link.”

A development board is printed circuit board that’s usually used for experimenting with new products, as electrical engineer Nick Weil explains on his personal blog.

The new Chromebook is rumoured to run on Intel’s new fifth-generation processor and may also come with a touchscreen.

Google may also add a USB 3.1 Type C port to the device, which is reversible and supposedly transfers data at speeds of up to 10 Gbps, according to 9to5Google. This is the same port Apple may use in its next MacBook Air, as 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman first reported in January. The new Pixel will also reportedly come with a backlit keyboard, too.

The Chromebook Pixel currently starts at $US1,300 and features a gorgeous high-resolution touch screen display. It’s the only high-end Chromebook you can buy — most Chromebooks are meant to serve as a much cheaper alternative to the traditional laptop.

If Google is working on a new Chromebook Pixel, we may see it debut at the company’s annual I/O conference, which takes place on May 28-29.

