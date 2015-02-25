Google may have accidentally revealed it's making a new version of its gorgeous Chromebook Pixel laptop

It looks like Google plans to release a new version of its Chromebook Pixel in the near future.

The company published a video to YouTube in which Renee Niemi, Google’s global business lead for Chrome, Android for Work and Education, confirmed that a new version of the high-end laptop is in the works (via 9to5Google).

The video has since been set to private, but blog Omg! Chrome! managed to transcribe what Niemi said:

We do have a new Pixel coming out and it will be coming out soon. We will be selling it but I just have to set your expectations: this is a development platform. This is really a proof of concept. We don’t make very many of these — we really don’t. And […] our developers and our Googlers consume 85% of what we produce. But yes, we do have a new Pixel coming out.

The video comes a few weeks after the blog found some evidence that Google was working on a new Chromebook Pixel in the company’s bug tracker for Chrome.

The original Pixel, unlike most Chromebooks, is priced as a high-end laptop, at $US1,300. Most Chromebooks are marketed as a cheap and simple alternative to the traditional laptop and cost somewhere between $US200-$US400.

We don’t know much about the second-generation model other than it may run on Intel’s new fifth-generation processor and ship with a reversible USB port. The current model was praised for its gorgeous high-resolution touch screen display, but it’s still unclear what Google has in store for its next model.

It doesn’t sound like it will be easy to find, however, since Niemi says it’s mostly designed to be a proof-of-concept device. There’s a chance we’ll learn more at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in May.

