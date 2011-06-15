The First Google Chromebooks Are On Sale Now, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Photo: via Frostwire on Flickr

Google Chromebooks from Samsung and Acer launched today at Best Buy and Amazon.com.It appears that as of now, Chromebooks are only available online.



If you’re just joining us, Chromebooks are netbook-like computers built around Google’s Chrome browser, which means you can’t run any desktop applications.

Confused? Here are 15 reasons why you might want one.

You’ll get some amazing Chrome Apps that rival desktop applications, but you’ll need the internet for almost anything you do on a Chromebook.

Here are your options at Amazon (Acer and Samsung) and Best Buy (only Samsung). Chromebooks come in 3G and Wi-Fi varieties, just like your favourite tablets.

Samsung Series 5 3G Chromebook (Silver/White) – $499.99

Acer Cromia 3G Chromebook (Silver) – $449.99

and now for the Wi-Fi varieties:

Samsung Series 5 Wi-Fi Chromebook (Silver/White) – $429.99

Acer Cromia Wi-Fi Chromebook (Silver) – $379.99

All that appears to be “in stock” at either place are the silver Samsung Chromebooks, but we assume the rest should become available very soon.

Don’t Miss: 15 Apps That Are Crushing It On Chrome

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.