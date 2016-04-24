One of the guys running Google Chrome just revealed his favourite secret trick

Google announced earlier this week that more than one billion people use the app for its web broswer, Chrome, every month.

While telling us about the news, Chrome’s director of product management, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, also spilled about his favourite feature.

“Chrome’s password manager is the most awesome thing ever,” he said. “It’s saved me on many occasions. And it keeps getting better.”

Whenever you sign in to a website, Chrome asks if you want to save your password for that site. It’s super useful if you have a lot of accounts. Here’s how you can turn it on.

But, most people know about that feature.

“One less known fact about it is that if you’re creating an account for the first time on some site, it can even create a secure password for you (and then save it so you never need to remember it),” Roy-Chowdhury says.

That’s the real secret sauce. Generally, people are really bad at picking passwords. And even if they do manage to select a strong password, many will often use the same one over and over for different accounts, which is a really bad idea.

Chrome’s autogeneration feature ensures that you have a super safe that you’ll never need to remember.

As of now, this feature isn’t automatically turned on for most users. But you can manually enable it by clicking here and then enabling the password generation:

I tried it out and it worked like magic:

Because I’m a heavy Chrome user — and the passwords will sync across my devices — I’ll never have to create a new password again.

NOW WATCH: Stop making the biggest mistake when it comes to texting etiquette



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.