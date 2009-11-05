Google Chrome Team Awarded Millions

As a reward for delivering a new Web browser with 30 million users, Google cofounder Larry Page and Sergey Brin awarded the team that built Chrome the Google Founders’ Prize.



Better than a plaque, they get new stock grants worth millions.

The Prize is used as a celebration for the various projects and teams at Google to aspire to delivering “large-scale, game-changing achievements” products, be it monetizable or not.

Past Google Founders’ Prize winners include Gmail, AdSense for Content, Google Maps, and teams from sales and marketing.

