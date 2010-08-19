Google Chrome Tablet From HTC Coming In November -- Report

A Google tablet running its Chrome operating system manufactured by HTC will be on sale at the end of November, Lee Mathews at the Download Squad reports.



A Google tablet for the holidays is nothing new, but the fact that it will run on the Chrome operating system is. Android has been the expected OS for most Google tablets.

Chrome is Google’s web-based operating system. It would make sense to see it on a tablet, since it should be a very simple, lightweight OS.

Mathews says Google is working with Verizon. He thinks the tablet might be free with a Verizon contract. He also details the specs:

So what will the Google tablet pack for hardware? It’ll likely be based on NVidia’s Tegra 2 platform and sport a 1280×720 multitouch display, 2GB of RAM, minimum 32GB SSD, WiFi/Bluetooth/3G connectivity, GPS, webcam, and possibly expandable storage via a multi-card reader. Expect it to be every bit as geek-tastic as the Nexus One — Google won’t want to disappoint its early adopters.

