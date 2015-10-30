One Google executive says Chrome OS and Chromebooks will stick around, contrary to reports

News broke on Thursday from the Wall Street Journal that Google is going to fold Chrome OS, the operating system that runs on Chromebook laptops, into Android, Google’s mobile operating system.

The same report said that Android would replace Chrome OS as the main operating system behind Google’s line of Chromebook computers.

The move makes sense, as Android can be modified and improved to work well on computers. It would also allow users access to the countless Android apps in the Google Play store, whereas Chrome OS doesn’t offer as much utility or versatility outside of its web browser.

It looked like Google was going write off Chrome OS and Chromebooks.

However, Google senior vice president of Android and Chrome OS Hiroshi Lockheimer said in a tweet on Thursday night — spotted by 9to5Google — that Google is still “very committed to Chrome OS,” and that there’s a “ton of momentum” with Chromebooks.

There’s a ton of momentum for Chromebooks and we are very committed to Chrome OS. I just bought two for my kids for schoolwork!

— Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) October 30, 2015

So, while Lockheimer didn’t directly dispute the WSJ report, it looks like we’ll still see Chrome OS on Chromebooks, at least for a while. There’s still a good chance folding Chrome OS into Android will take some time, and Google doesn’t want to see Chromebook sales drop off as a result of people waiting for a new Android-based laptop.

