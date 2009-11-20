More Details On Google's Chrome OS

Google’s operating system race with Microsoft and Apple is on. Today, the company showed off an update of Chrome OS at its headquarters.

Google execs stressed that Chrome OS is not a replacement but an “alternative” to operating systems available.

Notes on the new Google Chrome OS:

Google envisions just netbook-like devices running Chrome OS. For now.

Production begins next year. Google is working with equipment manufacturers to bring to market Chrome OS devices by holiday season 2010.

Chrome OS only supports a limited amount of hardware, specifically solid state disks for storage, WiFi N for networking, and a full-size keyboard. This is disappointing some who were hoping for touchscreen controls.

Chrome OS is open-source and will support all audio and video codecs in the Chrome browser.

Consumers can’t install Chrome OS, it’s only available through the purchase of a device. Users are able to compile and install the source code.

There are no specific price targets for the Chrome OS devices.

Android devices can attach to Chrome OS devices, but there’s no direct support of printers just yet.

There’s only support for web applications — no native apps. For now.

Each browser window is “sandboxed” for security reasons. Malware and virus attacks will be thwarted as soon as a browser is closed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.