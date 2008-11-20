Why Google Chrome Needs Add-Ons: Firefox Users Download 1 Billion (GOOG)

Google’s (GOOG) Chrome Web browser has settled down to around 0.7% market share, according to the latest stats from Net Applications. Sad.
What could boost that? One thing people have asked for since Google introduced Chrome this summer: An add-ons platform so developers could write nifty plugins, toolbars, extensions, etc.
Proof that’s important: Mozilla said yesterday that Firefox users have now downloaded 1 billion Firefox add-ons. We don’t know how many add ons-per-Firefox download that equals, but we bet it’s at least a couple.
Moreover, we bet it follows the 80/20 rule — 20% of Firefox users have probably downloaded 80% of the add-ons. And those are the exact, geeky people whom Google should be courting.
