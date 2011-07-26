Google Chrome Is Growing Faster Than Any Other Browser

Whether you’re a fan or not, Google’s work ethic is undeniable. Google+ cleared 20 million members last week, and ZDnet just released this chart showing that Chrome is a force to be reckoned with.



6% more people are using it now than they were last year. Safari is the only other major web browser to see some growth, while Opera, Firefox, and Internet Explorer are seeing some chunks of their user bases swallowed up.

Safari now accounts for 7.48% of all web traffic, largely in part due to iOS. Chrome is at 13.11%, Firefox is at 21.7%, and Explorer is at 53.7%, just over half.

Photo: ZDNet

