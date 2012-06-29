Google's Chrome Browser Is Coming To The iPhone Today!

Google announced that it is launching the Chrome web browser on the iPhone later today at its annual developer conference, Google I/O.



A version of Chrome is also coming for the iPad.

This is fantastic news. Google Chrome is one of the slickest and fastest web browsers in the world.

For example, when you begin typing a search or a website URL in the search bar, Chrome automatically begins loading the website in the background, so it’s ready to go as soon as you click on it.

The new app means you’ll be able to save the website tabs you view on your computer and have them automatically load on your iPhone, as long as you synchronise the browser.

