Lion Users: Do Yourself A favour And Update Google Chrome NOW

Chrome no longer puts us in a mind meld.

Using Google Chrome since installing Mac OS X Lion has been a bitter struggle, to say the least. Between constant crashes and laggy scrolling, Chrome was a mess.Today, Google announced a new stable build of Google Chrome for Mac.



It not only works 10 times better and smoother than before, but it includes a “full screen” button in the top right of the screen like many Lion apps.

If you have Chrome, click “Chrome” in your menu bar, then click “About Google Chrome.” Click “Update Now” and you’re off.

If you don’t have Chrome, then get Chrome.

