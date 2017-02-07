Democrats troll Trump with Google Chrome extension that replaces 'Trump' with 'Steve Bannon'

A major Democrat-aligned super PAC trolled President Donald Trump on Tuesday to make a point about White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s influence in the White House.

The group, American Bridge, rolled out a Google Chrome extension that replaces every mention of the word “Trump” with “Steve Bannon,” a not-so-subtle attempt to show the influence the adviser has in the White House.

New York Times The New York Times as seen through American Bridge’s Google Chrome extension.

In a statement, American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah told Business Insider that the extension was meant to show the “power” Trump has ceded to his controversial adviser.

“But it also comes with a warning: Anyone who thought the news about the Donald Trump administration was terrifying should exercise extreme caution when reading about the reckless and bigoted policies ordered by President Bannon,” Shah said.

Shah also echoed top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, in referring to Bannon as a “white supremacist.”

“The dangers of having a white supremacist running the country can’t be overstated and we’re already seeing the consequences. We’re going to hold this administration accountable moving forward,” Shah said.

Business Insider A Business Insider article using American Bridge’s extension.

Bannon has played an active role in the early days of Trump’s administration.

The former head of right-wing website Breitbart quickly inserted himself onto the National Security Council Principals Committee, a panel of interagency leaders that generally shuns political operatives in order to keep national-security matters free from politics. He also helped craft Trump’s executive action barring individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Trump has noticed Bannon’s rising media profile, inquiring specifically about a recent Time magazine cover story dedicated to Bannon. “Saturday Night Live” even picked up on the theme, portraying Bannon as a grim reaper manipulating Trump in Saturday’s episode.

For their part, Democrats have cast Bannon as a nationalist Karl Rove, a top political adviser to former President George W. Bush known for his cutthroat political tactics.

Shortly after Trump announced his intention to make Bannon a top figure in his administration, 170 Democratic members of Congress signed a letter urging Trump to reconsider the appointment due to Bannon’s “ties to the white-nationalist movement.”

