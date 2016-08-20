This Google Chrome extension weeds out politics from your Facebook

For those sick of reading about politics (or maybe just want a little break from it), software engineer John Brunsfeld wants to make sure your Facebook can become a new safe haven.

Brunsfeld released his “Remove all politics from Facebook” extension for Google Chrome on Friday.

The extension gives you an on/off switch. The “on” setting will allow you to see political posts while the “off” setting filters them out based on politicians’ names.

The Google Chrome extension is currently available only in English.

You can now say goodbye to that annoying commenter that is not afraid to share they political beliefs. And as one commented on Product Hunt says, “Now you can make Facebook great again.”

