Google Chrome's Latest Easter Egg Is A Hidden T-Rex Mini Game

It’s always fun when a new Easter Egg is discovered, and Google’s newest hidden feature is one worth checking out.

Interestingly enough, you can only access it if you’re using Google’s most recent build of Google Chrome, called Chrome Canary, which is an experimental and “bleeding edge” version of Chrome meant for early adopters and developers.

The Easter Egg is actually a mini game featuring a T-Rex dinosaur, that’s only accessible when you’re disconnected from the internet.

Likely designed to help people pass time while they see if their internet outage was just a fluke, the T-Rex mini game stares you right in the face, hidden within Chrome’s “Unable to connect to the internet” error page.

The error page has featured a tiny, 8-bit T-Rex, but it was just recently discovered that you can hit the space bar to start a runner-style mini game. The goal is simple: tap space bar to make the T-Rex jump over the approaching cacti, and see how long you can last.

The game keeps track of your high score, and if you accidentally land on a cactus you can always retry. Either that, or you can stop playing and try to figure out why your internet isn’t working.

If you want to try out the mini game for yourself, you can download the Chrome Canary web browser for free here. Just keep in mind that Google warns Canary is experimental and prone to crashes, so it’s probably best not to start a work project on it. But for this particular purpose, it should work just fine.

Once you download Chrome Canary, just turn off your WiFi or unplug your Ethernet, refresh your web browser, and enjoy some T-Rex jumping.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.