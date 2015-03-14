Google's new Chrome extension inserts artwork into your internet tabs

When you’re browsing the internet early in the morning or late at night, there are few things worse than opening up a new browser tab and having your eyes blasted by the harsh white background.

Thankfully if you use Google Chrome, there’s a new Google Art Project extension that solves this problem by inserting classic works of art into your browser tabs. That means whenever you open up a new tab, you’ll be greeted with a full-width painting from artists such as Monet, Degas, and Van Gogh.

If a particular piece of artwork strikes your fancy, you can easily see the title and artist who created it in the lower left-hand corner. Clicking on any portion will port you over to a Google search to learn more.

The collection of artwork refreshes every day, and you can also tweak the settings to show you a different piece of artwork for every new tab. While the extension does hide your most frequented websites, you can find them nestled in the camera icon in the lower right corner.

Installing the Google Art Project extension is easy. Just head on over to the extension page here, click “Add to Chrome,” and you’re all set!

You can now consider yourself a bit more cultured, all while saving your eyes from the harsh white default background.

