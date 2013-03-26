Check Out Google Chrome's Hilarious New 15-Second Ads

Google just released four new, 15-second long ads for Chrome, and they’re pretty amusing.



The short spots show clever, internet-friendly vignettes — Stewie from “Family Guy” bombarding his mum; a dog eating printed directions; strange BreadFish — to show how Chrome can help counteract every distraction and inconvenience.

72andSunny (maker of Samsung’s commercials), was recently hired to take over Google Chrome’s creative. While there currently aren’t any credits, we’re guessing that this is the agency’s first work for the brand. And it’s certainly different from past, uber sentimental campaigns.

Watch the ads below and tell us what you think:

