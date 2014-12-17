Get The Most Out Of Google Chrome With These 17 Essential Add-Ons

Google’s Chrome Web Store is full of cool add-ons for your browser.
But as Chrome has become more popular, the Chrome Web Store has become like Apple’s App Store: bloated and hard to navigate.
We’ve rounded up the best ones that will help keep you focused and productive at work and in your personal life.
AdBlock may be the most popular Google Chrome extension out there. It gets rid of annoying ads on websites you visit. It can really help if a site is loading slowly or is full of particularly intrusive ads.
AdBlock also works with Safari, Opera, and Firefox if you don't have Chrome.
Chrome Remote Desktop lets you access other computers from your own and vice versa.
Left a file at work? Connect up via Remote Desktop and grab it. It's also an easy way to share your screen with someone else if there's a problem.
Website Blocker is great if you're the type of person who gets easily distracted by Facebook or Twitter.
As the name suggests, this extension allows you to block access to certain websites for a given period of time (from (9 a.m. to 5 p.m, for example). It also works in Incognito Mode, so you can block out distractions even if you're trying to hide your browsing activity from spying eyes.
Have you ever sent off an email right before realising there was a typo in it? That's what Grammarly is for.
The extension looks for misspellings and improves the quality of your writing.
It's not just for Gmail, though. Grammarly works on social media too.
Pocket is an easy way to put things aside when you've got work to do.
If you come across an article or website that's too long for you to look into -- but you're still interested -- hit the Pocket extension and it will end up in your Pocket queue.
The Evernote Web Clipper lets you save things you find online to your Evernote account with the push of a button.
It comes in handy when you need to show a process or point to something visual online. It also makes annotating web pages you find really simple.
Boomerang for Gmail lets you schedule your emails and lets them be returned at a later date.
It's great if you want to crank out emails on your schedule without bothering anyone. You can also set alerts so if one of your emails is not read within a certain time period (say, two days), you can resend it.
MightyText does what Messages has been letting Mac and iPhone users do for a while: send texts from a computer to smartphones -- in this case, Android phones. Like Messages, the extension gives you a nice notification when you receive a message.
Chrome to Mobile is an easy way to take whatever you're working on with you when you leave the office. You can send a link directly from the desktop version of Chrome to the Chrome browser on your phone, or send a full page if you're going to be browsing offline.
OneTab is designed for anyone who keeps a lot of tabs open.
The extension takes all of your tabs and puts them in list form, freeing up your computer's memory for other things. It also organizes your tabs by date, so nothing you're working on falls through the cracks.
Search by Image helps you identify things you see online.
It is literally searches Google Images in reverse. Search by Image is especially useful for identifying a location or unfamiliar landmark. It's great for responding to those friends who are always sending you pictures asking 'what the heck is that?'
Google Cast is great for meetings or sharing what's on your screen.
The extension lets you share your screen instantly with any Chromecast device.
You'll need a Chromecast plugin to get the most out of this extension, but they cost less than $US30.
Google Mail Checker is a no-brainer for Gmail users. It shows you how many unread messages are in your inbox without your having to click or tab over and check.
FVD Downloader lets you save videos you find online easily and quickly.
The one drawback is that it doesn't work with YouTube videos. But for the rest of the Internet (Facebook, Vimeo, etc.), you're set!
Recap is great for anyone whose job involves public records.
The extension makes it easier to use PACER, the federal public records database. It also shows you when free documents are available, since PACER requires a subscription.
Nimbus Screen Capture lets you take quick and easy screengrabs. Like Chrome Remote Desktop, Nimbus can be a great tool for talking to coworkers or showing someone exactly what you're looking at when words just don't cut it.
