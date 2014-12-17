Get The Most Out Of Google Chrome With These 17 Essential Add-Ons

Google’s Chrome Web Store is full of cool add-ons for your browser.

But as Chrome has become more popular, the Chrome Web Store has become like Apple’s App Store: bloated and hard to navigate.

We’ve rounded up the best ones that will help keep you focused and productive at work and in your personal life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.