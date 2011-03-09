Here's How To Use Google Chrome's New Features

Keep bugs out of your browser.

Photo: Google

The latest version of Google’s Chrome browser came out of beta today, with some great new features for additional security and user-friendly preferences.The new preference page makes it easy to sync your bookmarks, passwords, and other settings between each computer you run Chrome on. You can also import data from other browsers like Firefox and Internet Explorer with just one click.



The layout of the preferences menu is much easier to use. It includes a search bar so you don’t have to go digging through tabs and options to find what you need.

For security, Google added what it calls “sandboxing” for each web page you open. This keeps all your tabs in a separate “sandbox” in case one of them crashes or contains a virus. That way everything is isolated and reduces the risk of crashing your entire browser or infecting your computer.

We took a look at what’s new with Google Chrome. If you want to upgrade, click here to download it for Windows, Mac, or Linux.

