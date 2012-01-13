Google Is Diving Back Into China With Search That Can't Be Censored

Google is beefing up its staff in China, adding engineers, salespeople, and product managers Amir Efrati and Loretta Chao at the Wall Street Journal report.



Google had shut down its search engine in China over a mix of censorship laws, and, reportedly, because government-backed hackers were trying to get into Google’s services.

As bad as all of that is, China’s too big a market for Google to ignore, says Daniel Alegre, the top Google executive in Asia.

Here’s a sample of what Google is trying to do in China nowadays:

In particular, Google is aiming to capitalise on its fast-growing Android operating system for mobile devices, online-advertising and product-search services to grow in China, Mr. Alegre said in an interview. One goal, he said, is to introduce its Android Market, which offers thousands of mobile applications to users of Android-powered smartphones and tablets but isn’t available in China.

…

The company also is trying to win over Chinese consumers with services that don’t require official censorship, such as Shihui, which launched in September to help people search among Chinese sites offering discounts at local stores. Google is also working to beef up its product-search service to help consumers find goods from online retailers.

