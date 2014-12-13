11 Gchat And Google Hangouts Tricks You Need To Know

Spend all day on one of Google’s chat services?
Us too.
We’ve put together our favourite fun tricks for GChat and Google Hangouts
First of all, you need to check whether you're using the old Google Chat or the new Hangouts. They look a little different and have different features:
In Hangouts, you can use way more emoji (!) and send pictures or draw doodles (but for those last two, you need to have a Google+ account):
If you want to keep using the old GChat, you can enable pictures in messages by navigating to your Gmail settings, then going to the 'Labs' tab:
Also in the Labs tab, you'll find an option to float your Gchat contacts on the right side of your screen:
