Google's Nexus Phone Failure Killed Its Internal Revenue Targets

UPDATE: Thanks to the commenters, we think we know what’s happening in this chart.



Google’s Android revenue missed by a mile and a half because the Nexus phone was a total flop. In the chart below, you can see that DTC (direct to consumer?) came up short. Other than that, it was ahead of targets. Initially we thought it was missing targets by a mile and a half.

Below the chart is our original post, which has our misinterpretation of the chart

Photo: via The Verge





ORIGINAL: Thanks to Oracle’s lawsuit with Google over Java, we’re getting a look at the business of Android.

Nilay Patel at The Verge pulled a quarterly presentation from Andy Rubin on the state of Android in 2010.

It’s filled with so many fascinating nuggets it’s hard to know where to begin. For now, we’ll dig into this slide which appears to show Android missing internal revenue targets by a mile and a half.

As you can see, the “actual” revenue through May was way off from the “Plan.”

We’re not sure exactly what the difference is between “actual,” “plan,” and “forecast.” Patel, who is at the trial, doesn’t explain it in his post.

It’s possible we’re misreading this chart, but it sure looks like Google couldn’t hit internal targets in 2010.





See the whole presentation right here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.