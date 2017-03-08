Here are the latest plans for Google's crazy new campus

Google first announced plans for its futuristic new campus nearly two years ago, and things have come a long way since then.
The campus, named Google Charleston East, will be located near its current location in Mountain View, California. It marks the first time Google has built offices from scratch, instead of taking over previously existing buildings.
Google recently submitted updated plans for its campus to the City of Mountain View, the first time its revealed what the new building will look like in nearly a year.
The proposed building, known as Charleston East, would be two stories tall and about 595,000 square feet. Here’s how Google imagines it looking:
Charleston East would be located near the Googleplex, Google's famed headquarters in Mountain View, California.
While Google would have to remove about 160 trees to build the new campus, the plans include replanting trees and offering plenty of other green space.
The most distinctive part of the building is a canopy-like structure. It regulates the climate inside, checks air quality, and ensures it doesn't get too loud inside.
One thing that sets the new campus apart from Google's other buildings is that this one would be open to the public.
Google wants Charleston East to be a 'destination for the local community.' The first floor of the building would be open to the public during the day and there's a pedestrian walkway through the building.
Since there's so much activity going on throughout and around the building, Google's offices would be on the second floor.
Every corner of the new campus is surrounded by crosswalks and bike lanes. Google is known for having very active employees, so this is key.
This is the oak deck on the eastern side of the building. Here, employees and community members can relax, sunbathe, or even play guitar.
This is the employee entrance on the southern side of the building. There's also green space over here for employees to sit or walk around.
Here's one of the public footpaths. The new campus would practically be a public park for anyone who wants to visit.
The City of Mountain View still has to approve the plans before Google can start building, but once construction is underway, the new building will be complete in about 30 months.
