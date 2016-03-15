Here are the latest drawings of Google's crazy new campus in California

About a year ago, Google revealed plans for a new campus it’s building in Mountain View, California, near its current location.

The plans have changed a little since then, and today the City of Mountain View posted the latest plans for one of the buildings, as earlier reported by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The building, known as Charleston East, will be two stories and about 595,000 square feet. Check out how Google imagines it will look:

Here's the cover shot, showing the view of the entry. Doesn't that guy in front look a little young to be working at Google? Google This is a cross section plan of the building. Google Here's the view from the west, with storm clouds gathering. Google A view from the southeast. Google And from the southeast corner. It must be take your kids to work day. Google There will be a 'terraced seating garden' to the northeast of the entrance. Google The architects call this an 'undulating landscape mound.' It's there to protect privacy and encourage native plants to grow. Google Here's the inside. Looks like a very pleasant place to work. Google A central courtyard will have sculptures, according to this vision. Google And there will be a dedicated indoor fitness area so Googlers can get their daily exercise. Google

