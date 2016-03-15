Here are the latest drawings of Google's crazy new campus in California

Matt Rosoff
Google campus 10Google

About a year ago, Google revealed plans for a new campus it’s building in Mountain View, California, near its current location.

The plans have changed a little since then, and today the City of Mountain View posted the latest plans for one of the buildings, as earlier reported by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The building, known as Charleston East, will be two stories and about 595,000 square feet. Check out how Google imagines it will look:

Here's the cover shot, showing the view of the entry. Doesn't that guy in front look a little young to be working at Google?

Google

This is a cross section plan of the building.

Google

Here's the view from the west, with storm clouds gathering.

Google

A view from the southeast.

Google

And from the southeast corner. It must be take your kids to work day.

Google

There will be a 'terraced seating garden' to the northeast of the entrance.

Google

The architects call this an 'undulating landscape mound.' It's there to protect privacy and encourage native plants to grow.

Google

Here's the inside. Looks like a very pleasant place to work.

Google

A central courtyard will have sculptures, according to this vision.

Google

And there will be a dedicated indoor fitness area so Googlers can get their daily exercise.

Google

