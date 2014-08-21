Check Out How Much Google Has Changed Since It First Launched

Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at Stanford in 1995. Both in their early 20s, they began collaborating on a search engine called BackRub.
By September 1997, they registered the domain name Google.com, with the mission of organising the world’s information.
Thanks to The Internet Archive, we can revisit those early days and see exactly what Google used to look like.
The link called 'might-work-some-of-the-time-prototype that is much more up to date' would take you to this page:
By December, that was the official homepage, and if you navigated your way to 'Help!' you'd get this explanation:
Larry Page and Sergey Brin made the first Google Doodle in August 1998. They were heading to Burning Man in the Nevada desert and wanted people to know where the Google crew would be for a few days, so they added the festival's logo.
By the end of the year though, Google finally centered its logo and started promoting its ad program:
In 2001, the homepage looks largely the same, but other parts of the site are more fleshed out. Here's the culture page:
