Check Out How Much Google Has Changed Since It First Launched

Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at Stanford in 1995. Both in their early 20s, they began collaborating on a search engine called BackRub.

By September 1997, they registered the domain name Google.com, with the mission of organising the world’s information.

Thanks to The Internet Archive, we can revisit those early days and see exactly what Google used to look like.

