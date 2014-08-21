Check Out How Much Google Has Changed Since It First Launched

Jillian D'Onfro
Young larry page sergey brinRANDI LYNN BEACH / AP Images

Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at Stanford in 1995. Both in their early 20s, they began collaborating on a search engine called BackRub.

By September 1997, they registered the domain name Google.com, with the mission of organising the world’s information.

Thanks to The Internet Archive, we can revisit those early days and see exactly what Google used to look like.

If you went to Google.com in 1997, here's what you'd see:

The first of the two links would take you here:

The link called 'might-work-some-of-the-time-prototype that is much more up to date' would take you to this page:

By December, that was the official homepage, and if you navigated your way to 'Help!' you'd get this explanation:

That early site also had some fun, user-submitted logos, too:

And pics of what were, apparently, old logos that the company used:

Larry Page and Sergey Brin made the first Google Doodle in August 1998. They were heading to Burning Man in the Nevada desert and wanted people to know where the Google crew would be for a few days, so they added the festival's logo.

By mid-1999, Google had simplified its homepage:

We get our first look at non-beta Google in October 1999:

Only minor updates in mid-2000, as Google adds a few links:

By the end of the year though, Google finally centered its logo and started promoting its ad program:

By the end of the year, Google already offered 25 different language options (it now offers 80):

In 2001, the homepage looks largely the same, but other parts of the site are more fleshed out. Here's the culture page:

It added different tabs in 2001:

Google ditched the blue boxes in 2004:

Everything stayed pretty much the same, until Google moved its different search options up top:

Google ditched the ugly shadowing on its font in 2010:

In 2011, it added a black box around its top toolbar:

Google updated a more simple, elegant logo in 2013:

And here's what the site looks like today:

