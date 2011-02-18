Google Changes Menu Bar To Highlight Personal Search Features

The new Google menu bar rolled out more widely overnight — see the picture to the right.



A quick look this morning shows that doesn’t tie into any new social features that Google is rumoured to be planning, like the ability to share news stories with friends. It simply offers a more streamlined way to set Google user settings.

But it could help Google’s new plans to make Social Search more prominent.

There’s a new Web History menu item under the little gear icon . If you click on it and sign up, Google will track your Web surfing activity whenever you’re signed in, and use that information to present more relevant search results. It will also let you let you view all the pages you’ve visited since signed in and look at personal Web surfing trends, like which sites you visit most often.

The Web History feature isn’t new — it’s been around since 2007. But previously users had to hunt down the feature or sign up for it when they created a new Google account. The new menu makes it much more accessible.

