Google Challenges Parents To Exploit Adorable Kids On YouTube For $10,000

Google is holding a $10,000 contest for the best YouTube videos of young children answering questions.



The entries will be turned into a series of videos, called Small Talk, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The whole thing is essentially a rehash of Bill Cosby’s television series Kids Say the Darndest Things.

Frankly, we don’t get it. Creating incentives for people to upload quality videos makes sense, but parents have been flooding YouTube with footage of their children for free.

Here’s the promotional video from Google:



