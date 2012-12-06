Google Chairman On Microsoft And Windows 8: Meh

Photo: Flickr/Charles Haynes

There was a time, not that long ago, when Eric Schmidt considered Microsoft Google’s biggest rival.Today, he is decidedly “meh” about Microsoft.



In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Schmidt said of Windows Phone and Windows 8, “I have not used it, but I think that Microsoft has not emerged as a trendsetter in this new model yet.”

In other words, I’m so not worried about Microsoft that I’m not even bothering to check them out.

Earlier in the interview, he reiterated his belief that Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook were the four horsemen of the tech industry. He left off Microsoft, because he thinks the company is irrelevant.

Schmidt’s not the only one who thinks Microsoft is irrelevant when it comes to personal consumer tech.

The Economist ran a cover story about the warring tech giants and it didn’t include Microsoft.

