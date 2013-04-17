Google Chairman Eric Schmidt On Facebook Taking Over Android: I Think It's Fantastic

Is Google bothered by the fact that Facebook is trying to take over Android with its “Home” software?



Listening to executive chairman, and former CEO, Eric Schmidt speaking today at the D Mobile Conference, the answer seems to be “no.”

He was asked what he thinks of Amazon and Facebook using Android as a base layer to create their own smartphone operating systems. He said he thinks its “fantastic” because it shows how open Google’s operating system really is.

Even if Facebook Home is a success, Schmidt says Google will not remove it. We are “phenomenally happy” people are taking it in other ways, says Schmidt.

