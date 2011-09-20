Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Doubles Down On His Support Of President Obama

Eric Schmidt has an idea for Congress: Do what the President wants.



Google’s chairman urged lawmakers to pass the $447 billion stimulus plan during an interview with Christiane Amanpour.

“The economy is, today, stuck behind the power curve — it needs a lot of encouragement,” Schmidt, who was a big supporter of Obama during his campaign and was rumoured to be a candidate for the Secretary of Commerce post, told the host.

On Wednesday, Schmidt and other Google executives will testify in Congress regarding potential antitrust issues.

