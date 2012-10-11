Google Chairman: We'll Have A Billion Android Devices In A Year

Photo: 92nd Street Y

There will be one billion Android devices—smartphones and tablets—in use within a year, Google chairman Eric Schmidt said.Schmidt made the prediction during an interview with AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg at the 92nd Street Y in New York Wednesday night.



Google is activating 1.3 million Android devices a day.

“Do the maths,” Schmidt said.

He also said Google’s partners are selling four times the number of mobile devices running Android as Apple is for iOS, its mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads.

