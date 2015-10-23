Here are the four things Google CFO Ruth Porat wants investors to keep in mind

Google New Google CFO Ruth Porat

Google just delivered blockbuster Q3 earnings, beating analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and announcing an enormous stock buyback program.

The stock went wild after earnings, rocketing up about 11%.

Besides the stock rocketship, this was a particulary signficant earnings report because it’s the last one before the company starts breaking out Google’s business as seperate from the other subsidiaries created under new parent company Alphabet.

In her prepared remarks, CFO Ruth highlighted four key themes to set the tone for the company moving forward.

Porat, who joined Google from Morgan Stanley last quarter, has been a hit with Wall Street so far.

Here are the four key themes she talked about:

Small businesses like Nest and moonshot projects like self-driving cars will make money some day. “First, in terms of revenues, our strong revenue growth in Q3 reflects the ongoing momentum in Google, with acceleration in mobile search complemented by the strength of YouTube and Programmatic. The Other Bets are earlier stage businesses, which we believe have significant longer term revenue potential. In the near term the focus there is on optimising our investments.” You’ll soon be able to see how strong Google is.“Second, with respect to profitability we remain focused on managing expenses within our control, while investing to support the growth areas we have in Google and Other Bets. Segment reporting, by definition, provides greater insight into the profit dynamics within Alphabet.” We’re going to continue to spend money on our exciting projects like super-fast internet initiative Google Fibre. “Third, as to capex [capital expenditures] the vast majority to-date of course has been to support Google, where we will continue to invest given to our exciting opportunities globally. As the same time, capex in Other Bets is expected to increase through next year as we continue to execute in the growth agenda there, in particular in Access and Energy, which contains our Fibre business, among other efforts.” We have a lot of cash, so if we see a really important opportunity we’ll take it. “Fourth, our growing cash balance remains a powerful tool, giving us the flexibility to invest in the breadth of opportunity we have in Google and Other Bets as well as selectively pursue compelling new bets.” Google has almost $US73 billion in cash and marketable securities.

