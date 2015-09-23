Google CFO Ruth Porat just spent $30 million on a 3-bedroom house in Palo Alto

Bing Maps An aerial view of Porat’s new home.

Ruth Porat, the former CFO of Morgan Stanley who took the same job at Google in March, has just added an expensive piece of Palo Alto real estate to her portfolio.

According to CBS San Francisco, Porat has purchased a three-bedroom home on Cowper Street in Palo Alto for a whopping $US30 million.

The Colonial-style home has three bedrooms and 4,271 square feet of space.

It’s a historic home that was built in 1932 for Lucie Stern, a descendant of Levi Strauss.

It last sold for about $US1 million in 1978, but no one has lived there for decades.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reported that the $US30 million purchase is the biggest ever made in Palo Alto, which is known for its pricey real estate and wealthy tech residents.

The house had not been publicly listed.

Porat grew up in Palo Alto and is a graduate of Stanford.

