New Google CFO Will Pull Down Almost $4 million In His First Year (GOOG)

It took Google nearly a year to land a new CFO. So they’re giving Patrick Pichette $4 million to make sure he sticks around. Here’s how it breaks down:
- $450,000 salary
- $500,000 signing bonus
- $500,000 6-month bonus
- A regular bonus target of 150% of salary — $675,000
- 25% of a 5,556 stock award after 1 year — about $700,000 at current price
- 910 shares in Google stock after 6 months – about $500,000
- 910 shares after 1 year – another $500,000
- Total: about $3.825 million
He also gets a stock option grant to purchase 11,112 shares, which will fully vest in four years.
