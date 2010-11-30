Google CEO: “There Was A Time When Three People At Google Could Build A World-Class Product And Deliver It, And It Is Gone.”

Photo: AP

When Facebook rolled out its big email (it’s not email!) product two weeks ago, it said it had its biggest engineering team ever working on the product.How big is big at Facebook? 15 engineers. Which is actually pretty tiny. That’s why Facebook has been able to attract talent lately. You can be one of 15 people helping to build one of the biggest new products for hundreds of millions of people.



There was a time at Google, when engineers could have a similar impact. But, says CEO Eric Schmidt, those days are over.

He tells the NYT, “There was a time when three people at Google could build a world-class product and deliver it, and it is gone…So I think it’s absolutely harder to get things out the door. That’s probably our biggest strategic issue.”

To keep talent, and give them an opportunity to work in small groups Google is thinking of doing an in-house startup incubator. It’s also trying to figure out other ways to keep employees happy, *cough* stock *cough* raises *cough* cash bonuses *cough*.

See Also: Seven Figure Bonuses Aren’t Working, So Schmidt Tries Smack Talk In Facebook Recruiting War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.