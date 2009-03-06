Google CEO Talks His Book On Energy (VIDEO)

Google’s CEO, Eric Schmidt was at the Wall Street Journal’s ECO:nomics conference yesterday. He talked about Google’s Clean Energy 2030 plan which involves investing $3.5 trillion over the next 22 years to save $4.4 trillion.He was also asked why Google is dabbling in energy, which is not exactly its core expertise. Though it’s not in this video, Schmidt replied, “Money we save on energy goes straight to the bottom line. Lower costs mean higher earnings. Green energy done right is more profitable than old energy.” And as a bonus, we get to see T. Boone Pickens ask him about the security of depending on foreign oil.







