Google's CEO got a massive raise last year

GoogleGoogle’s $US200 million man.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai had a good 2016.
According to a new company filing posted Friday, Pichai’s compensation last year was worth over $US199 million. (Most of it was stock, not salary.)
That’s nearly double his total compensation in 2015, which was a little over $US100 million, according to the filing. The filing cited Google’s successful product launches for the major boost in pay.
