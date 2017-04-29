Google's CEO got a massive raise last year

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai had a good 2016.

According to a new company filing posted Friday, Pichai’s compensation last year was worth over $US199 million. (Most of it was stock, not salary.)

That’s nearly double his total compensation in 2015, which was a little over $US100 million, according to the filing. The filing cited Google’s successful product launches for the major boost in pay.

