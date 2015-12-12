Google CEO rebukes Donald Trump, says we must support Muslims

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just responded to Donald Trump’s suggestion that Muslims be banned from entering the United States.

In a blog post on Medium Friday night, Pichai wrote, “Let’s not let fear defeat our values,” inferring that the anti-Muslim rhetoric so closely associated with Trump’s presidential campaign is “disheartening.”

Pichai continued, “The open-mindedness, tolerance, and acceptance of new Americans is one of the country’s greatest strengths and most defining characteristics.”

That’s no coincidence, Pichai added, “America, after all, was and is a country of immigrants.”

Pichai grew up in India and came to the US 22 years ago. He was named CEO of Google in August.

Earlier this week, GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump proposed that Muslims should be banned from entering the US. After the political backfiring commenced, Trump dug his heels in deeper, even firing a warning shot at Republicans for attacking his plan.

NOW WATCH: The model who quit Instagram says she felt pressure to flaunt her sexuality at age 14



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.