Google's CEO made over $100 million in 2015

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made $100.5 million in 2015, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

The filing revealed Pichai was paid a salary of $652,500, awarded restricted stock worth $99.8 million (which will vest fully in 2017), and given “other” compensation of $22,935.

Last February, Google awarded Pichai $199 million in restricted stock, which was the biggest grant reported by a Google CEO, according to Bloomberg.

Pichai became CEO of Google in August, 2015, after the reorganization of the company under the Alphabet umbrella.

Prior to that, Pichai led Chrome and Android.

Pichai’s Rise

In 2004, Pichai joined Google as its VP of product management, where he led the team working on Google’s Chrome browser and operating system.

In September 2008, Pichai oversaw the successful launch of the Chrome web browser, and less than a year later, the web-based Chrome operating system for netbooks and desktop computers.

A year later, Pichai was put in charge of Android after Android co-founder and CEO Andy Rubin stepped down in March 2013.

Throughout his time at Google, Pichai has developed a sterling reputation for being well-liked, leading Recode’s Kara Swisher to call his recent promotion “a definitive case of nice guys finish first.”

Additional reporting by Steven Tweedie and Madeline Stone.

