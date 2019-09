Google CEO Schmidt: Nope, Still Haven't Figured Out YouTube. And We Still Won't Sell Ads On Our Home Page (GOOG)

Jim Cramer just spent about 20 minutes trying to get Eric Schmidt to pump up Google (GOOG) shares on CNBC. It looks like it worked! We’re not sure what it is that the market liked, though — this is not Eric’s first rodeo, and he didn’t seem to have said anything the company hasn’t announced before. Among other things, he said his company still hadn’t figured out YouTube, that it had no plans to sell ads on its home page, and that it plans to steer well clear of antitrust traps that hobbled Microsoft for much of the 90s. Maybe it was the line about the potential for mobile ads to eclipse desktops one day.

See for yourself. Rough first transcript excerpts courtesy TVEyes; full transcript from CNBC follows:



UPDATE – CNBC tells us that an extended version of the interview will air at 11pm est Wednesday.

CRAMER: Isn’t it true that people don’t like ads on youtube?

SCHMIDT: We have not figured that out yet. You’re comparing a 50-year-old mature model that works really well once every four years in the olympics, versus something that’s just starting. We have lots of traffic. Hoping it’s going to be us that figures it out. Not anyone is really.

CRAMER: You’re making so much money you don’t have to worry about it.

SCHMIDT: But we’d like to make money out of it. But if we don’t, the fact that so many people come to youtube, means they ultimately go to youtube. I’d be worried if people weren’t using youtube. we know we will benefit.

CRAMER (after bringing up Google home page on-air): Why can’t you sell “as presented by Anheuser-Busch”? how much would people pay?

SCHMIDT: Some number of billions of dollars.

CRAMER: Why not do it?

SCHMIDT: People wouldn’t like it.

CRAMER: Uou’re willing to throw away a half a billion dollars in revenue?

SCHMIDT: We’re not going to sell it.

CRAMER: If i’m a shareholder, what kind of attitude is that?

SCHMIDT: You want those users to come back.

CRAMER: I used to manage money for Intel executives. in the late ’80s, when they switched from a commodity product, the thing they recognised was that their only enemy would be the government. They believed that one day, they could have 90% market share. I worry that at a certain place, the world, certainly the U.S. government, will come down on you because you’re just too darned powerful. Each month, i see your share go up.

SCHMIDT: We’ve talked about this. It appears we’re getting share. Our advertising business, how do we behave? Not the way Microsoft did. I would never do that.

CRAMER: How you be big [but not] evil?

SCHMIDT: We don’t trap end users. So if you don’t like google, we make it easy for you to move to our competitor. We’re trying to make sure a competitive market is maintained.

CRAMER: The yahoo deal isn’t competitive.

SCHMIDT: The other deal is nonexexclusive, text ads only. It’s a good deal for them and for us. They’re free to work with who they wish.

——–

CRAMER: I’M CRAMER, COMING TO YOU LIVE, “MAD MONEY: AT THE HALF.”

THERE’S ONE STOCK I’VE CHAMPIONED MORE THAN ANY OTHER SINCE BECOMING A

TV PERSONALITY THAT STOCK IS GOOGLE. I CALLED THIS A BUY FROM THE MOMENT

IT CAME PUBLIC. I SAID IT WOULD BE A TRIPLE.I WAS COMPLETELY WRONG. IT

WAS UP A SEVEN-FOLDER. MY RECORD ON GOOGLE WASN’T PERFECT BUT NOW WHEN I

SAY IT’S TIME TO BUY THIS ONE AND YES, HAND OVER FIST. IT’S PROBABLY A

GOOD IDEA TO LISTEN UP AND LISTEN GOOD. GOOGLE GOT CREAMED AFTER ITS

SO-CALLED BAD QUARTER BACK ON JULY 17th, I THOUGHT THE DECLINE WAS

STUPID. I WOULD DECLARE IT TO BE AS STUPID AS BRICKS OR PLYWOOD. BECAUSE

OF THESE PANICERS, YOU CAN PICK IT UP FOR ABOUT 500 BUCKS A SHARE.

THAT’S A STEAL. TECH IS NOW BACK IN favour. THANKS TO A DECLINE OF OIL,

AND THE TRIUMPH OF DEFLATION OVER INFLATION THIS WAS A STUPID SELL OFF

FOR USAT FANS. THE BEARS READ THE QUARTER THE WAY THEY WANT TO. AND NOW

THE STOCK IS TRADING AT 20 TIMES MY FORWARD EARNING ESTIMATES DESPITE

TORRID 30% LONG-TERM GROWTH RATE. THE ISSUE IS, AM I TOO BULLISH? ARE

THE COSTS OF TRAFFIC GOING UP? IS THERE MORE EARNING CYCLICALITY THAN I

THOUGHT? HAS DOMESTIC HIT A WALL? IS THE MANAGEMENT TEAM NOT INVESTOR

FRIENDLY ENOUGH. IS ANDROID THE BIG NEW PHONE FOR REAL?THERE ARE

QUESTIONS WE NEED ANSWERED BEFORE I GIVE IT TWO THUMBS UP. THAT’S WHY

I’M THRILLED TO BRINGON ERIC SCHMIDT. WE WERE NOT DOING THAT TWO MINUTE

CEO DRILL THAT TV IS INFAMOUS FOR. THIS MAN HAS CHANGED THE WORLD. A

WORLD THAT I BELIEVE IS DIVIDED INTO BG AND AG YOU FIGURE OUT WHAT THOSE

MEAN. MR. ERIC SCHMIDT.WELCOME.

SCHMIDT: I THINK THIS IS YOURS.

CRAMER: YOU GOT THE TOYS.

SCHMIDT: YOUR OFFICE LOOKS LIKE THE ONES AT GOOGLE.

CRAMER: THEY’VE THE SPIRIT. THANK YOU. YOU HAVE A STOCK THAT’S AT 500

BUCKS. I GET STOPPED ALL THE TIME BY PEOPLE WHO KNOW I LOVE GOOGLE AND

SAY, WILL YOU GET THE GUY TO SPLIT THE STOCK. I CAN’T AFFORD 500 BUCKS

WHY WON’T THEY SPLIT IT. TELL ME HOW STUPID THAT IS.

SCHMIDT: THIS IS NEW YORK, THEY CAN AFFORD $500.

CRAMER: I LIKE THAT BUT I ACTUALLY I GET THIS QUESTION WHEN I AM IN

NORTH CAROLINA, TOO.

SCHMIDT: WE’RE NOT GOING TO SPLIT IT. PEOPLE THINK THE VALUE OF THE

STOCK IS REALLY THE DOLLARS, SO WE KEEP IT HIGH.

CRAMER: I THINK THAT’S GOOD. I LIKE INDIVIDUALS TO BUY ONE SHARE.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DID THE SAME THING.

SCHMIDT: IT WORKS WELL.

CRAMER: PEOPLE FEEL YOU DON’T PROVIDE ENOUGH GUIDANCE, MANAGEMENT

SHEPPARDING.

SCHMIDT: WE DON’T PROVIDE ANY GUIDANCE.

CRAMER: THAT’S BECAUSE —

SCHMIDT: WE DON’T WANT TO GET IN THE WAY OF RUNNING THE BUSINESS. IF WE

STARTED GIVING QUARTERLY GUIDANCE THE COMPANY WOULD FOCUS ON THE QUARTER

RATHER THAN TRYING TO CHANGE THE WORLD.

CRAMER: TOTALLY TRUE I WISH OTHER PEOPLE WOULD DO IT. THERE ARE 31 OUT

OF 33 PEOPLE RECOMMENDING THE STOCK, SO IT MAY NOT HAVE MATTERED YOU’RE

NOT HAND HOLDING.

SCHMIDT: WELL THESE ARE THE SMART PEOPLE>

CRAMER: INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND ADVERTISING.I THINK YOU HAVE

revolutionised EVERYTHING. COULD YOU TELL ME GOLDMAN SACHS IS USING A

PERCENTAGE OF THE GDP.RIGHT NOW, YOU’RE .7% OF THE GDP OF THE UNITED

STATES. HERE’S WHAT I WANT TO KNOW. 600 BILLION DOLLARS IN ADVERTISING,

IS IT FAIR TO THINK THAT SOMEDAY YOU WILL CAPTURE 10% OF IT.

SCHMIDT: WELL WE COULD. BY THE WAY THE NUMBER IS LARGER THAN 600 BILLION

IT’S ABOUT A TRILLION GLOBALLY. IT IS PERFECTALLY POSSIBLE IN THE ONLINE

WORLD IT WOULD BE HALF WE WON’T GET 100%.WE DON’T KNOW HOW LONG IT WILL

TAKE, BUT WE KNOW EVERYBODY’S MOVING FROM THESE TRADITIONALLY MECHANISMS

TO TARGETED AND MEASURABLE ONES AND ONLINE IS WHERE THE MEASURABLE ONES

ARE.

CRAMER: RIGHT NOW PREDOMINATELY DESKTOP, BUT COUNTRIES LIKE JAPAN,

MOBILE COMPUTING. IS THAT GOING TO BE UP TO SNUFF AND CAN YOU MAKE AS

MUCH MONEY IN MOBILE COMPUTING BECAUSE OF THE CELL PHONE COMPANIES?

SCHMIDT: WE CAN MAKE MORE IN MOBILE THAN DESKTOP EVENTUALLY. THE REASON

BECAUSE THE MOBILE COMPUTER IS MORE TARGETED. THINK ABOUT IT YOU CARRY

YOUR PHONE EVERYWHERE IT KNOWS ALL ABOUT YOU. WE CAN DO A VERY, VERY

TARGETED AD.OVER TIME, WE WILL MAKE MORE MONEY FOR MOBILE ADVERTISING.

CRAMER: THERE ARE QUESTIONS THAT I’M READING, THERE’S A LOT OF THE STUFF

ABOUT YOU IN THE PAPER EVERY DAY.ARE YOU COMPETING AGAINST THE ORIGINAL

CONTENT PLAYERS?

SCHMIDT: WE THINK WE SEND A LOT OF TRAFFIC TO THEM. PEOPLE COME TO

GOOGLE AND LOOK FOR INFORMATION AND IMMEDIATELY GO TO THE CONTENT

PROVIDER. WE DONT WANT TO DISINTERMEDIATE THEM OUT, WE NEED THEIR

CONTENT. WE NEED THEM TO BE SUCCESSFUL WE BUILD ADVERTISING PRODUCTS FOR

THEM AND SO FORTH . VERY MUCH WE MAINTAIN THAT SEPARATION.

CRAMER: SO WHEN I READ THAT, I SHOULDJUST THINK TWICE ABOUT WHETHER THEY

ARE NOT — THERE IS A BIAS. YOU GUYS HAVE GOTTEN SO BIG, YESTERDAY,

THERE WAS AN ARTICLE ABOUT HOW YOU DIDN’T HAVE GEORGIA IN THE MAP.

SCHMIDT: THAT TURNS OUT NOT TO BE TRUE.WE HAD THE SAME AMOUNT OF GEORGIA

BEFORE THE WAR AS AFTER.WE’RE ADDING MORE GEORGIA GOING FORWARD CAUSE IT

IS SUCH AN INTERESTING TOPIC.

CRAMER: I’VE GOT PEOPLE COMPLAINING, G-MAIL, YOU WERE OUT ON MONDAY.

SCHMIDT: THAT WAS A SCREW UP. WE FIXED THAT.WE’RE NOT PERFECT.

CRAMER: ALL RIGHT.NOW, I WANT TO TALK ABOUT PHILOSOPHICALLY, MY DAUGHTER

GOT HER FIFTH GRADE ASSIGNMENT. THE FIRST THING THAT HAPPENED WAS THE

TOP OF THE ASSIGNMENT, YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO GOOGLE IT.

SCHMIDT: REALLY?

CRAMER: YES.

SCHMIDT: ITS LIKE THE OLD THING YOU CAN’T USE THE CALCULATOR.

CRAMER: TALK ABOUT THAT.

SCHMIDT: KIDS USE IT ALL THE TIME BECAUSE IT’S A NEW WAY OF LEARNING.

WHEN I WAS GROWING UP, IN VIRGINIA, THEY MADE ME MEMORIZE THE NAMES OF

ALL THE CAPITALS OF EVERY COUNTY IN THE STATE. COMPLETELY USELESS

INFORMATION. SO KIDS TODAY ARE GOING FROM KNOWING EVERYTHING TO BEING

ABLE TO SEARCH VERY QUICKLY. THE KIDS NEED TO LEARN HOW TO SEARCH

BECAUSE THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE TO SEARCH EVERYWHERE. THEY’RE GOING TO

HAVE SEARCH EVERYWHERE ON DEVICES THAT THEY CARRY WITH THEM.

CRAMER: SO YOU’RE NOT WORRIED ABOUT INTELLECTUAL LAZINESS BECAUSE YOU

GUYS HAVE DONE WHAT IT TOOK ME FOUR YEARS OF COLLEGE TO DO. HOW TO DO A

THOROUGH SEARCH FOR PAPERS ETC

SCHMIDT: NOW, WHEN YOU WALK DOWN THE STREET, YOU SAY, WOW, IT’S

INTERESTING. I’M RIDING THE TRAIN BETWEEN HERE AND D.C. AND I READ THE

HISTORY OF THE TRAIN LINE.I COULD NEVER HAVE DONE THAT BEFORE.

CRAMER: A LOT OF TIMES, I THINK THAT WHAT’S HAPPENED IS THAT GOOGLE HAS

BECOME SO POWERFUL AND WE’VE TAKEN IT FOR GRANTED AND WOULDN’T KNOW HOW

TO DO A LOT OF THE THINGS.

SCHMIDT: I DON’T BELIEVE IN THE LAZY PEOPLE DUMB PEOPLE. I THINK PEOPLE

ARE SMARTER BECAUSE THEY HAVE ACCESS TO MORE INFORMATION. GOOGLE JUST

ORGANIZES IT. THE PEOPLE ARE STILL ASKING THE QUESTIONS, THEY’RE STILL

THINKING IT. THEY HAVE SO MUCH MORE INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO THEM.

CRAMER: OK. A LOT OF THE PEOPLE FEEL THAT WITH THE 26% GROWTH YOU HIT

FOR DOMESTIC THIS QUARTER THAT YOU’VE TAPPED OUT DOMESICALLY ANDTHAT THE

GROWTH IS GOING TO HAVE TO BE INTERNATIONAL.

SCHMIDT: BY THE WAYMOST WOULD SAY 26% IS GOOD?

CRAMER: I AGREE, BUT THERE’S 31 ANALYSTS WHO SAY YOU OUGHT TO FOCUS ON

THIS.

SCHMIDT: FIRST, WE DON’T KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE GLOBAL ECONOMY.

GOOGLE WILL DO BETTER IN ANY KIND OF SLOWDOWN THAN NON-TARGETED

ADVERTISING BUT WE MIGHT BE AFFECTED BY IT YOU NEVER KNOW. THE IMPORTANT

POINT IS THAT OUR MODEL CONTINUES TO WORK AS PEOPLE ARE SHIFTING FROM

OFFLINE TO ONLINE AND THAT SHIFT IS GOING TO HAPPEN NO MATTER WHAT.

CRAMER: DO YOU THINK WE’RE GOING TO SEE, LET ME DO THIS. GOOGLE HOME

PAGE. IF WE CAN GET IT UP. I THINK YOU’VE revolutionised ADVERTISING.

WHY CAN’T YOU SELL AS PRESENTED BY ANHEUSER-BUSCH.

SCHMIDT: WE ABSOLUTELY COULD

CRAMER: HOW MUCH WOULD PEOPLE PAY?

SCHMIDT: SOME NUMBER OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS.

CRAMER: WHY NOT DO IT?

SCHMIDT: PEOPLE WOULDN’T LIKE IT. WE prioritise THE END USER OVER THE

ADVERTISER

CRAMER: YOU’RE WILLING TO THROW AWAY A HALF A BILLION DOLLARS IN

REVENUE?

SCHMIDT: ABSOLUTELY WE’RE NOT GOING TO SELL IT.

CRAMER: IF I’M A SHAREHOLDER, WHAT KIND OF ATTITUDE IS THAT?

SCHMIDT: YOU WANT THOSE USERS TO COME BACK.

CRAMER: THE DOMESTIC WOULD BE JUMP-STARTED.

SCHMIDT: EVENTUALLY, A MAGAZINE WITH ADS, PEOPLE WOULD STOP READING IT.

CRAMER: DO YOU THINK THAT WE’LL SEE WITHIN OUR LIFETIME, THE

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DWARFING THE UNITED STATES?

SCHMIDT: THE WORLD IS A REALLY BIG PLACE AND ADVERTISING IS ALREADY

GLOBAL. WE’RE ALREADY IN THE MAJORITYINTERNATIONAL, I THINK IT’S GOING

TO BE 65-35.

CRAMER: RIGHT NOW IT’S ABOUT 52%

SCHMIDT: AND LOOK AT THE GROWTH OF INDIA AND CHINA.

CRAMER: HOW ABOUT THIS PAGE?

SCHMIDT: I LIKE THAT.

CRAMER: I GOT QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN.STAY HERE. “MAD

MONEY” CONTINUES IN A MOMENT.

CRAMER: WE’RE TALKING WITH ERIC SCHMIDT. I’M GOING BACK WITH THE $750

PRICE.

SCHMIDT: I’VE NEVER SEEN A GOOGLE EMPLOYEE WITH THAT MANY TATTOOS.

CRAMER: TATOOS ARE BIG YOU GUYS HAVE TO GET MORE HIP. I WOULD SHOW YOU

MY RING HERE. WHAT, I KNOW WE WERE TALKING, I KNOW YOU HAVE STUFF YOU

WANT TO ASK ME.

SCHMIDT: A SIMPLE QUESTION. YOU THINK THE MARKET’S GOING TO TURN, BUT

WHEN IS BUSINESS GOINGTO TURN IN AMERICA? THINGS ARE ROCKY HERE.

CRAMER: THE MARKET IS ALWAYS ANTICIPATED BETWEEN SIX AND NINE MONTHS

TURNS IN BUSINESS. HOUSING RIGHT NOW, THE HOUSING MARKET IS NINE MONTHS

AWAY FROM THE TURN. THE STOCKS TELL ME MORE. IN YOUR CASE, I BELIEVE

THAT YOU WILL GET BACK TO YOUR OLD PRICES BECAUSE INFLATION’S COMING

DOWN.LET ME TELL YOU THE THINGS THAT KEEP ME UP AT NIGHT WITH GOOGLE.

FIRST OF ALL, I THINK WHEN I FIRST STARTED TRADING IBM, I NEVER THOUGHT

ANYONE COULD TOUCH THEM BIG BIG BIG AND THEN FLAT. THEN MICROSOFT BIG

BIG BIG AND THEN FLAT, I WORRY THERE’S A LEVEL WHERE GOOGLE CAN’T GET

ANY BIGGER. YOUR CONCERN?

SCHMIDT: ALL THESE TECH COMPANIES HIT THE S-CURVE. THEY GO THROUGH A

RAPID GROWTH PERIOD THEN SLOWS BECAUSE OF LAWS OF LARGE NUMBERS. YOU’RE

GROWING, JUST CAN’T PUT ENOUGH NUMBERS ON THE BOARD. YOU SOLVE THAT BY

HAVING NEW BUSINESSES.WE’RE BUSY WORKING ON THAT. THE DISPLAY BUSINESS,

WHICH IS A HUGE OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE SHOULD BECOME A HUGE PLAYER IN BUT

WE ARE NOT. MOBILE SHOULD BE A LARGE ONE. THE WAY YOU ADDRESS THAT SLOW

DOWN IN ANY TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS IS YOU KEEP ADDING OTHER BUSINESSES THAT

ARE GROWING.

CRAMER: DIDN’T BALMER THINK OF THAT AND GATES THINK OF THAT, IT DIDN’T

WORK.

SCHMIDT: THAT IS A DIFFERENT GENERATION. THIS IS AN ADVERTISING

GENERATION AND ADVERTISING IS A MULTI-SECTOR THINGS WE CAN DO THIS AD

REALLY WELL, BUT THERE’S A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR US. THEY’LL organise

THEMSELVES AS TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS. SOME OF THEM WILL GROW FASTER THAN THE

OTHERS THAT’S HOW WE ADDRESS THAT QUESTION.

CRAMER: I USED TO MANAGE MONEY FOR INTEL EXECUTIVES IN THE LATE ’80s,

WHEN THEY SWITCHED FROM A COMMODITY PRODUCT, THE THING THEY recognised

WAS THAT THEIR ONLY ENEMY WOULD BE THE GOVERNMENT. THEY BELIEVED THAT

ONE DAY, THEYCOULD HAVE 90% MARKET SHARE. I WORRY THAT AT A CERTAIN

PLACE,THE WORLD, CERTAINLY THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, WILL COME DOWN ON YOU

BECAUSE YOU’RE JUST TOO DARNED POWERFUL. EACH MONTH, I SEE YOUR SHARE GO

UP. AT A CERTAIN LEVEL PEOPLE ARE GOING TO GO TO WASHINGTON AND SAY IT

ISN’T RIGHT.

SCHMIDT: WE’VE TALKED ABOUT THIS BECAUSE OUR ALGORHYTHMS ARE DOING

BETTER. IT APPEARS WE’RE GETTING SHARE.OUR ADVERTISING BUSINESS WE HAVE

THE BEST TECHNOLOGY IN THE BUSINESS AND SO FORTH, HOW DO WE BEHAVE?NOT

THE WAY MICROSOFT DID.I WOULD NEVER DO THAT.

CRAMER: YOU’RE NOT GOING TO SAY THOSE NASTY THINGS?

SCHMIDT: WE ARE JUST NOT GOING TO DO THAT SO HOW YOU BE BIG WITHOUT

BEING EVIL? WE DON’T TRAP END USERS, SO IF YOU DON’T LIKE GOOGLE, WE

MAKE IT EASY FOR YOU TO MOVE TO OUR COMPETITOR. WE’RE TRYING TO MAKE

SURE A COMPETITIVE MARKET IS MAINTAINED.

CRAMER: I KNOW THE YAHOO DEAL ON THE SURFACE ISN’T COMPETITIVE.

SCHMIDT BUT LOOK AT IT THE YAHOO DEAL IS NONEXEXCLUSIVE, TEXT ADS ONLY.

ITS A CLASSIC OUTSOURCING DEAL FOR SOME OF ITS ADVERTISING. THEY CAN

CHOOSE TO USE IT OR NOT T’S A GOOD DEAL FOR THEM AND FOR US.THEY’RE FREE

TO WORK WITH WHO THEY WISH.

CRAMER: ONE THINK THAT’S BEEN BROUGHT UP A LOT IS THAT YOU MUST BE

SEEING SOME CYCLICALITY — WE KNOW THE AIRLINE’S IN TROUBLE, WE KNOW

THAT TRAVELS IN TROUBLE WE KNOW THAT AUTO IS IN TROUBLE THAT’S BEEN

WRONG, HASN’T IT?

SCHMIDT: IT’S BIZARRE.AUTOS ARE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE THE DEALERS ARE

SMART.THEY MOVE TO MORE TARGETED ADVERTISING TO SELL WHAT THEY HAVE. SO

WE CAN DO WELL IF PEOPLE MOVE TO MORE TARGETED OR MORE ROI BASED

ADVERTISING. THE ONES BEING HIT ARE THE NONMEASURABLE ADVERTISING.

CRAMER: THAT’S NEWSPAPERS AND MAGAZINES

SCHMIDT: AND TRADITIONAL DISPLAY ADS.

CRAMER: l WHEN I TELL MY KIDS TO READ

“THE NEW YORK TIMES,” THEY HAVE NO IDEA WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT THEY SAY

THEY GO TO GOOGLE.THAT’S WHAT “THE NEW YORK TIMES”IS.WHAT DO YOU SAY TO

THE EXECUTIVES AT “THE NEW YORK TIMES” WHO HAVE $500 MILLION AD BUDGET.

WHY ARE YOU NOT JUST THE PARASITE

SCHMIDT: WE HAVE A BIG DEAL WITH “THE NEW YORK TIMES” AND WITH A BUNCH

OF OTHER NEWSPAPERS. WHEN PEOPLE COME TO GOOGLE, LOOKING FOR NEWS, WE

SEND IT TO THE TIMES AND WE ALSO SHOW SOME OF OUR ADS ON THEIR SITES AND

THEY GET THE MAJORITY OF THE REVENUE. SO THEY MAKE MONEY BOTH ON THE

TRAFFIC COMING TO THEM AND OUR AD SYSTEM.

CRAMER: LET’S SPEAK ABOUT A QUESTION THAT AGAIN, I’M TRYING ADDRESS THE

QUESTIONS HOLDING THE STOCK DOWN. YOU HAVE TREMENDOUS DOWNLOADS IN

YOUTUBE ARE EXTRAORDINARY.

SCHMIDT: IT’S UP TO 1.3 — MILLION MINUTES EVERY 10 MINUTES OF UPLOAD?

IN OTHER WORDS EVERY MINUTE WE ARE PUTTING THAT MANY VIDEOS IN. IT’S

UNBELIEVABLE.

CRAMER: BUT AT THE SAME TIME, WHAT ADVERTISER WANTS TO PUT A 30 SECOND

ADVERTISEMENT IN YOUTUBE, WHO WANTS TO LOOK AT THAT VERSUS THE

ADVERTISEMENTS WE ARE DOING FOR THE OLYMPICS WHICH ARE JUST GIGANTIC 1.7

BILLION IN REVENUE. ISN’T IT TRUE THAT PEOPLE DON’T LIKE ADS ON YOUTUBE?

SCHMIDT: WE HAVE NOT FIGURED THAT MODEL OUT YET.YOU’RE COMPARING A

50-YEAR-OLD MATURE MODEL THAT WORKS REALLY WELL ONCE EVERY FOUR YEARS IN

THE OLYMPICS, VERSUS SOMETHING THAT’S JUST STARTING. WE HAVE LOTS OF

TRAFFIC.

CRAMER: SO YOU ARE JUST SAYING SOMEONE WILL JUST FIGURE IT OUT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.