Google CEO Larry Page Wants A Totally Separate World Where Tech Companies Can Conduct Experiments On People

Google CEO Larry Page revealed yesterday a radical vision for a semi-lawless utopia where technologists could experiment with society.



Page was speaking at I/O, Google’s big conference for developers. He took questions from the audience after Google execs delivered a three hour presentation on new products.

In response to a question about how to make the world more comfortable, and positive, about technological change, Page let his freak flag fly.

“I think people naturally are concerned about change, and certainly not all change is good, and I think, I do think the pace of change in the world is changing,” said Page, “Part of what I would think about is, I would think that we haven’t adapted mechanisms to deal with that.”

The sort of mechanisms that Page wants are a place removed from the rest of the world, with out laws or regulations, where tech people can test out new ideas.

He compared it to Burning Man, a huge festival in the desert known for drugs, partying, art, and music.

Burning Man

“You know, I like going to Burning Man, for example. Which I’m sure many of you have been to. That’s an environment where people can try out different things and not everybody has to go, and I think that’s a great thing too,” said Page.

He continued, “I think as technologists we should have some safe places where we can try out some new things and figure out what is the effect on society, what’s the effect on people, without having to deploy kind of into the normal world. And people like those kind of things can go there and experience that and we don’t have mechanisms for that.”

Page also said earlier in his answer that he thinks certain laws can’t possibly be right because they’re 50 years old. Specifically, the laws that govern companies going public are so old and archaic that they’re irrelevant.

“If you look at the different kinds of laws we make, they’re very old. The laws when we went public we’re 50 years old. A law can’t be right if it’s 50 years old, like it’s before the Internet, that’s a pretty major change, in how you may go public,” said Page.

So, in summation, Page would love a totally separate world where he could deploy new tech ideas without fear of government interference. If you wanted to be a part of this world, you could come. If not, don’t.

Page is worth $23 billion, according to Forbes. His Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $23 billion. Together, if they really wanted, they could build this techno-utopia. They just have to buy the land somewhere.

Here’s the full transcript of Page’s comments:

I think people naturally are concerned about change, and certainly not all change is good, and I think, I do think the pace of change in the world is changing. Part of what I would think about is, I would think that we haven’t adapted mechanisms to deal with that. And maybe some of them are old institutions like the law and so on aren’t keeping up with the rate of change that we’ve caused through technology. If you look at the different kinds of laws we make, they’re very old. The laws when we went public we’re 50 years old. A law can’t be right if it’s 50 years old, like it’s before the Internet, that’s a pretty major change, in how you may go public.

Maybe some of you, or the million people watching who love technology, maybe more of us need to go into other areas and help those areas improve and understand technology and I think that’s not happened at the rate it needs to happen.

The other thing in my mind is we also haven’t built mechanisms to allow experimentation. There’s many, many exciting and important things you could do that you just can’t do because they’re illegal, or they’re not allowed by regulation, and that makes sense, we don’t want the world to change too fast.

Maybe we should set aside a small part of the world …

You know, I like going to Burning Man, for example. Which I’m sure many of you have been to. Yeah, a few burners out there. That’s an environment where people can try out different things and not everybody has to go, and I think that’s a great thing too.

I think as technologists we should have some safe places where we can try out some new things and figure out what is the effect on society, what’s the effect on people, without having to deploy kind of into the normal world. And people like those kind of things can go there and experience that and we don’t have mechanisms for that.

So those are the kinds of things I would think about.

I also think we need to be honest that we don’t know the impact of changes and we should be humble about that. I’m not sure getting up on stage and saying, ‘Everything is amazing’ and so on is the right way. We should launch things in a more humble way and see what the affect is and adapt as we go.

So, those are my thoughts.

